Top Obama Ally Gets Hit With 18 Felony Charges… They’re Going Down

Obama ally Corrine Brown, a former Democratic congresswoman from Florida, is facing life in prison after being convicted of 18 separate felony charges. Brown was charged with funneling money from a scholarship fund she set up to benefit children into her own personal account. At the same time, she was busy traveling the world with Barack Obama and campaigning for Hillary Clinton.

Brown was ultimately convicted of 18 of the 22 criminal counts, which range from conspiracy, to mail and wire fraud, and hiding income. She will be sentenced within 120 days. At the moment, she is facing decades in prison—which could easily amount to life in prison for the 70-year-old.

“Former Congresswoman Brown took an oath year after year to serve others, but instead she exploited the needs of children and deceived her constituents to advance her own personal and political agendas,” said FBI Jacksonville Division Special Agent in Charge Charles Spencer.

Brown, who was in Congress for 24 years, allegedly received $141,000 in untraceable cash over several years through the charity One Door for education and her Friends of Corrine Brown campaign committee. An accountant for the FBI told the court that Brown, who earned around $175,000 a year during her time in Congress, spent an average of $1,438 per month more than her reported income.

What do you think? Should Brown be punished to the full extent of the law?