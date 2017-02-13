Top Judge Makes Surprising Announcement About 9th Circuit Ruling… This Changes Everything

The first few weeks of the presidency have been an uphill battle for Donald Trump, who seems to be facing opposition at every turn. The president received more bad news last week when the 9th Circuit Court ruled against reinstating his travel ban.

After the controversial decision was announced, Fox News judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano called the ruling “an intellectually dishonest piece of work.”

“The statute specifically says the president on his own, by proclamation, meaning he doesn’t have to consult with anybody else, can make the decision,” Napolitano said. “The decision to ban is not reviewable. Judges are incapable of second-guessing the president on it. For that reason, he may be thinking the Supreme Court is going in invalidate it.”

“I don’t know which way the Supreme Court is going to go and I don’t know which court he had in mind, but this is an intellectually dishonest piece of work the 9th Circuit has produced tonight because it essentially consists of substituting the judgment of three judges for the President of the United States when the Constitution unambiguously gives this area of jurisdiction, foreign policy, exclusively to the president,” he added.

