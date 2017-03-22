Top Fox News Host Suspended After He Does Something Unthinkable On Live TV [VIDEO]

Last week, Fox News host Judge Andrew Napolitano shocked everyone when he announced that his network had obtained proof that British Intelligence had wiretapped Trump Tower. He argued the action was taken at the insistence of former President Obama. Apparently, Fox News was not on board with Napolitano’s claims—because they have since pulled him from the air.

Napolitano is now suspended from Fox News indefinitely. He is not expected to appear on the network in the near future.

“Obama didn’t use the NSA, he didn’t use the CIA, he didn’t use the FBI, and he didn’t use the Department of Justice,” Napolitano claimed in a segment. “He used GCHQ. What the heck is GCHQ? That’s the initials for the British spying agency. By bypassing all American intelligence services, Obama would have access to what he wanted with no Obama administration fingerprints.”

The GCHQ vehemently denied those claims, arguing that they “should be ignored.”

“Recent allegations made by media commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano about CGHQ being asked to conduct ‘wire tapping’ against the then-President Elect are nonsense,” a spokesman for the agency insisted.

Fox News anchor Shep Smith later threw Napolitano under the bus, claiming, “Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that the now-president of the United States was surveilled at any time, in any way.”

