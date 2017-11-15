Top Democrat Publicly Implies Trump Of Being Racist For Calling Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas”

Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) used his allotted time during a House Judiciary Oversight Hearing with Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday to read out some of President Trump’s tweets about “Crooked” Hillary Clinton and Sen. Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren (D-MA).

Conyers read out the following tweets, while a large television screen displayed them in the hearing room on Capitol Hill:

“So why aren’t the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?” –

“Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems..” –

“Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept.” –

“I believe he is referring Senator Elizabeth Warren in that last one,” Conyers said, referencing the tweet about “Pocahontas.”

The representative then implied that the nickname was racist. “When Richard Nixon spoke about us that way, at least he had the courtesy to do it behind closed doors,” he added.

Because talking behind somebody’s back is considered a courtesy now.

This is a classic tactic by the democrats to use up the government’s time focusing on PC issues and the president’s tweets other than focusing on the task at hand.

The fact that the president used “Pocahontas” to refer to a woman, and the fact that the historical figure in person in question isn’t white had everybody in such a fit that it needed to be brought up in a House Judiciary Oversight Hearing.

It’s time we get over the fact that Trump is going to say what’s on his mind, if it isn’t phrased in the way that makes you happy, get over it.