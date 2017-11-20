Top Democrat Leader Quits After Report: “Women Were Never To Be Left Alone With Him”

Florida Democratic party Chairman, Stephen Bittel has announced that he is stepping down from his position after reports surfaced or a “creepy” work environment for women.

“When my personal situation becomes distracting to our core mission of electing Democrats and making Florida better, it is time for me to step aside,” he wrote in a statement posted on the FDP’s Twitter feed Friday. “I am proud of what we have built as a Party and the wins we have had for Florida families, but I apologize for all who have felt uncomfortable during my tenure at the Democratic Party.”

Monday will be Bittel’s last day and party vice chair Judy Mount will take over on an interim basis. The state executive committee will gather on Dec. 9th to reelect a leader.

A report published by Politico on Friday detailed claims from six anonymous former staffers and consultants that he made inappropriate comments and ogled them, he also invited them to his house and onto his private jet. He also kept breast-shaped stress balls at his desk, which he said was a gag gift from a female former general counsel.

“The biggest thing I will say is that it became a policy that women, especially junior staff, were never to be left alone with him in his office, plane or house,” one of the women told Politico.

“Every person, regardless of their gender, race, age or sexuality should be treated with respect and valued for their hard work and contributions to our community and if any of my comments or actions did not reflect that belief, I am deeply sorry,” he told Politico.

former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham and Miami Beach Mayor Phil Levine — called for Bittel to step down Friday. “No one should have to work in an uncomfortable environment,” Graham said. “Bittel’s behavior and the atmosphere he has created is unacceptable.”