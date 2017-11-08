Top Democrat Fundraiser Exposed: He Used An “Army Of Spies” To Shut Weinstein’s Accusers Up With Disgusting Methods

The ties between Hillary Clinton and Harvey Weinstein are become more and more apparent by the day. News has broke that a top donator to the Hillary Clinton campaign used an “army of spies” to intimidate women accusing Weinstein.

Read these excerpts and tell us what you think:

A top Democratic lawyer and major donor to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama helped Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein organize an “army of spies” to suppress sexual assault accusations, according to a new report in the New Yorker. David Boies acted as a go-between for Weinstein — who has his own ties to both Clinton and Obama — and the investigative firms that Boies hired to suppress sexual assault accusations, Ronan Farrow reported in the explosive piece. Boies “personally signed” a contract ordering investigative firm Black Cube — described as “an enterprise run largely by former officers of Mossad and other Israeli intelligence agencies” — to suppress a New York Times report on sexual assault accusations against Weinstein, according to Farrow’s report. Boies is often described as a “Democratic superlawyer.” He represented former Vice President Al Gore in his legal challenges to the 2000 presidential election results. In 2014, he earned a profile in Vanity Fair by leading the legal charge to overturn California’s Prop. 8, which defined marriage as between a man and a woman. In 2015, Fortune Magazine described him as “the most famous trial lawyer in the country.” Boies is a major Democratic donor. He personally donated $1 million to a super PAC supporting former President Barack Obama’s re-election in 2012. He hosteda swanky fundraiser for Hillary Clinton at his New York home in September 2016, right in the heat of the campaign.

Six weeks after Boies hosted the Clinton fundraiser, according to the New Yorker’s report, his law firm wired $100,000 to Black Cube for the muckraking operation on Weinstein’s alleged victims. The investigative firm reportedly billed the firm $600,000 for the work.

Two private investigators from Black Cube, using false identities, met with the actress Rose McGowan, who eventually publicly accused Weinstein of rape, to extract information from her. One of the investigators pretended to be a women’s-rights advocate and secretly recorded at least four meetings with McGowan. The same operative, using a different false identity and implying that she had an allegation against Weinstein, met twice with a journalist to find out which women were talking to the press. In other cases, journalists directed by Weinstein or the private investigators interviewed women and reported back the details.

The explicit goal of the investigations, laid out in one contract with Black Cube, signed in July, was to stop the publication of the abuse allegations against Weinstein that eventually emerged in the New York Times and The New Yorker. Over the course of a year, Weinstein had the agencies “target,” or collect information on, dozens of individuals, and compile psychological profiles that sometimes focussed on their personal or sexual histories. Weinstein monitored the progress of the investigations personally. He also enlisted former employees from his film enterprises to join in the effort, collecting names and placing calls that, according to some sources who received them, felt intimidating.

In some cases, the investigative effort was run through Weinstein’s lawyers, including David Boies, a celebrated attorney who represented Al Gore in the 2000 Presidential-election dispute and argued for marriage equality before the U.S. Supreme Court. Boies personally signed the contract directing Black Cube to attempt to uncover information that would stop the publication of a Timesstory about Weinstein’s abuses, while his firm was also representing the Times, including in a libel case.

Boies confirmed that his firm contracted with and paid two of the agencies and that investigators from one of them sent him reports, which were then passed on to Weinstein. He said that he did not select the firms or direct the investigators’ work. He also denied that the work regarding the Times story represented a conflict of interest. Boies said that his firm’s involvement with the investigators was a mistake. “We should not have been contracting with and paying investigators that we did not select and direct,” he told me. “At the time, it seemed a reasonable accommodation for a client, but it was not thought through, and that was my mistake. It was a mistake at the time.”