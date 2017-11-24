Top Democrat Under FBI Investigation For Allegedly Paying Opponent To Drop Out Of The Race, Guess Who’s NOT Covering It

It has been less than a day since news broke of Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Bob Brady allegedly paying his primary opponent to drop out of the race, but CNN has published zero articles and devoted zero airtime to the story, surprising? not really, Brady is a democrat.

The FBI was granted a search warrant for Brady’s campaign email, [email protected], as part of its investigation into payments Brady’s campaign allegedly made to 2012 primary opponent Jimmie Moore.

Two of Brady’s political consultants during the campaign have already been charged in connection with the investigation.

Searching CNN’s website will show you that in fact, no news outlet is covering this story that no doubt deserves to be covered, CNN is however covering Trumps twitter feud with Lavar Ball, the ridiculous basketball father of the arrested UCLA player.

CNN refuses to cover real political news, and they turn around and point the finger at Trump claiming that him tweeting and his personal vendetta’s are ruining politics but they are the ones publicizing the things he tweets.

CNN isn’t the only major network keeping its viewers in the dark about the Brady investigation. MSNBC also has yet to mention the story on-air since it broke.

Fox News covered the story both online and in its on-air coverage.

FBI special agent Jonathan R. Szeliga filed a search warrant request on November 1 in the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania for all emails associated with Brady’s campaign email.

Maybe if Brady is actually convicted of a crime against all odds, we will see some news about the topic? Maybe democrats are using the same strategy they use with the sexual offenders they have in their party, just talk about how good of a person they are, or just don’t talk about it at all, and maybe the accusations will just go away.