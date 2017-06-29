Top Democrat Facing 5-10 Years… It’s Finally Happening

In a recent segment, Fox legal expert Judge Napolitano commented on the new assertion that Loretta Lynch forced Comey to call the Clinton investigation a ‘matter’ during the election.

“I would actually extend it one step further,” he said. “There is enough evidence here, just on the basis of the little snippets given to the Senate Intelligence Committee by former FBI Director Jim Comey, that Mrs. Lynch was either conflicted or working at odds with the Justice Department and in behalf of Mrs. Clinton’s campaign and the DNC when she told them to use different terminology for the investigation.”

Napolitano also claimed this “terminology may be indicative of a mindset on the part of Attorney General Lynch that she was going to do whatever she could to prevent Mrs. Clinton from getting indicted.”

“It is alleged, this document has not seen the light of day if it exists, that there are one or several emails between Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Loretta Lynch concerning the behavior that Loretta Lynch will take to further the DNC interests while Mrs. Lynch was attorney general,” he continued.

“It’s a felony,” Napolitano concluded. “Depending upon exactly what they charged her with, it could be five or 10 years in jail. It’s very serious. It’s the equivalent of obstruction of justice. It’s the same allegation they are making about the president.”

