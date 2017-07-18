It’s Over: Top Democrat Faces Prison For 10 Years… And Blames Trump For It

According to recent reports, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel could be facing serious consequences for his controversial decision to harbor illegal immigrants in Barack Obama’s hometown. When Attorney General Jeff Sessions traveled to Las Vegas this week to meet with representatives from federal, state, and local law enforcement, the connection between sanctuary cities and violent crime was at the top of his agenda.

This comes after Emanuel introduced a “Welcome to Chicago Ordinance,” labeling his city as a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants. Little did he know he was signing himself up to face up to ten years in prison.

Chicago has one of the highest gun crime rates in the country. Recently, Albence identified the windy city, New York, and San Francisco as sanctuary cities that are a “contributing factor to the deadly MS-13 problem facing the United States.” There is no question that their decision to ignore federal immigration laws is making a dangerous impact.

What do you think? Should Rahm be prosecuted for aiding and abetting these crimes?