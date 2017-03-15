Top Democrat Arrested, See Who’s Leaving In Cuffs

On Monday, Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez was arrested after refusing to leave an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Chicago. Gutierrez was at the office to attend a meeting between ICE officials and immigration activists, lawyers, community leaders, and elected officials.

When he did not get the answers he was looking for, he decided to stick around.

I was arrested, cuffed then cuffs were cut off. Waiting for further word on if/when we will be arrested. #chiresist pic.twitter.com/vKJRnz6Ebj — Luis V. Gutierrez (@RepGutierrez) March 13, 2017

“They were asking about specific cases and about the general conduct of ICE and deportations,” said Doug Rivlin, Gutierrez’s director of communications. “The congressman has decided that he did not get the answers he was looking for from the ICE regional director and he’s going to be staying inside until he gets answers, even if that means risking arrest.”

Though Gutierrez was not in handcuffs for very long, it is unclear whether or not he was formally arrested. But he wasted no time calling officers “morally bankrupt.”