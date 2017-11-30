Top Dem Who Paid $50K To Keep Former Staffer Silenced Claims News Outlet Owe Them An Apology

Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva demanded an apology from The Washington Times for an article they published in which it was revealed that he used taxpayer dollars to pay off a former staffer who claimed his drinking on the job created a hostile work environment.

The House Employment Counsel negotiated a deal to give a former female staffer $48,395 in order that she not file a complaint that Grijalva was “frequently drunk and created a hostile workplace environment,” The Times published in a report Monday.

The female staffer was awarded 5-months salary, despite the fact that she had only worked under Grijalva for 3 short months. The Times noted the settlement may have violated House rules.

Grijalva pushed back, saying The Times “owes me an apology,” Politico reported. Grijalva is the top Democrat on the House Committee on Natural Resources.

“Last week, The Washington Times contacted me seeking comment on what it described as a sexual harassment claim that, in fact, had never been made,” Grijalva said, alleging The Times published “a misleading article trying to link me to sexual harassment complaints made against other people.”

“The terms were consistent with House Ethics Committee guidance,” Grijalva said of the agreement he reached with his former staffer. “The severance funds came out of my committee operating budget. Every step of the process was handled ethically and appropriately.”

News of Grijalva’s indiscretions came amid news of fellow Democrat John Conyers, a long standing Congressman from Michigan, also allegedly using taxpayer dollars to pay off a woman who formerly worked in his office.

Nobody owes Grijalva anything. Grijalva owes the taxpayers 50k if he’s ever planning on paying us all back for footing the bill on his disgusting behavior that forced a young woman who worked in his office for just 3 months, to threaten to file a law suit.