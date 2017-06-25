Top Dem Official Leaked Tape Recording Saying ‘I’m F***ing Glad He Got Shot!’ – Listen To The Full Recording

Recently, a Nebraska Democratic Party official was caught on tape saying he was ‘glad’ House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot by a left-wing gunman and put in critical condition.

The man heard in the audio recording in Phil Montag, the technology chairman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, Fox 42 reports.

“This motherf***er, like his whole job is like to get people, convince Republicans to f***ing to kick people off f***ing health care,” Montag says of Scalise in the recording. “I hate this motherf***er. I’m f***ing glad he got shot!”

Moments later, Montag added, “I wish he was f***ing dead.”

That’s when the man recording the audio jumps in to deliver some news Montag didn’t take too kindly to.

“It’s ok, because I’ve been recording this conversation since you’ve come in, so I will publicly release it myself,” the man told him.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb has since confirmed that it is indeed Montag’s voice in the recording. It didn’t take long for the Democratic official to be fired.