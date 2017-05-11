Top Dem Hit With Sickening Accusations About What He’s Doing To Little Boys

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump’s since he first hit the campaign trail. Now, Murray has announced that he will not be seeking reelection after accusations surfaced that he sexually abused teenage boys decades ago.

On Tuesday, a fourth accuser came forward with allegations that the 62-year-old paid him for sex when he was a teenager decades ago. The victim claims he was introduced to the future mayor by Delvonn Heckard, who also filed a lawsuit last month claiming he was sexually abused by Murray when he was a teenager in the 1980s. Two other men have also thrown similar accusations Murray’s way.

“It tears me to pieces to step away but I believe it’s in the best interest of this city that I love,” the mayor said in his statement.

Murray was elected as Seattle’s mayor in 2013, after 18 years as a lawmaker. He made headlines earlier this year when he challenged Trump’s order to withhold federal money from “sanctuary cities.”

