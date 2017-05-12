Top Dem Found Guilty On 18 Counts In Federal Corruption… It’s Happening

On Thursday, former Democratic Rep. Corrine Brown was found guilty of 18 separate counts in a corruption trial where she was facing 22 charges relating to the use of charity funds as a personal slush fund.

Brown was ultimately found guilty on counts 1,2, 4, 6-13, 15, 17, 19, and 21-24.

Here’s how those counts break down, according to First Coast News:

Count 1 is a conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud charge.

Counts 2 through 8 are aiding and abetting mail fraud charges.

Counts 9 through 17 are aiding and abetting wire fraud charges.

Count 19 is an engaging in a scheme to hide facts charge.

Count 21 is a corruptly endeavoring to obstruct and impede IRS laws filing her tax returns for tax years 2008 – 2014 charge.

Count 22 is a charge alleging filing false U.S. individual income tax returns in 2012.

Count 23 is a charge alleging filing false U.S. individual income tax returns in 2013.

Count 24 is a charge alleging filing false U.S. individual income tax returns in 2014.

According to shocking findings, of the $833,000 raised by Brown’s “One door For Education” charity, only $1,200 was actually given to students. The remainder of the money was used for purposes unrelated to the organization.

“Her defense argues she raised money for the charity while asking for other funds and did not know it was a fake charity. She also says she didn’t know her chief of staff was putting thousands into her account and taking well over $100,000 for himself. $330,000 were used to fund events like receptions, tickets to see Beyonce and an NFL game and a golf tournament.”

A sentencing date for Brown has not yet been set.