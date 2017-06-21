Top Company CEO Vows To Bring Down Donald Trump… Will You Boycott Them

The CEO of Patagonia made headlines earlier this week by pledging that her entire company will be part of the “resistance” against President Donald Trump. Rose Marcario made the promise while criticizing Trump for rolling back President Barack Obama’s absurd measures surrounding “national monuments.”

“We have to fight like hell to keep every inch of public land,” Marcario said in May. “I don’t have a lot of faith in politics and politicians right now.”

Marcario has also announced that she plans to immediately sue the Trump administration for its efforts to scale back Obama’s policies.

“A president does not have the authority to rescind a national monument,” Marcario said in an April 26 statement after Trump announced his plans for the national monument order. “An attempt to change the boundaries ignores the review process of cultural and historical characteristics and the public input.”

This is not the first time Patagonia has imposed a liberal agenda. Last year, Marcario’s company spent over $1 million for a campaign to defeat Donald Trump in the election.

What do you think? Will you boycott Patagonia?