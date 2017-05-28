Top Advisor Stabs Obama In The Back Reveals Dem’s Secret “Deep State” Sickening Plan

Former Rep. Dennis Kucinich recently turned on former President Barack Obama this week when he confirmed that the “deep

state” he left behind is attempting to “destroy Donald Trump’s presidency.”

Kucinich reportedly called on Americans to put party politics aside and admit that the federal government is “under attack from

within.”

Kucinich added that there has been a “politicization” of intentionally nonpartisan agencies that has resulted in leaks to the press

and a “threat to our republican.” He described the damaging leaks against President Trump as a “clear and president danger” to

the traditional American way of life.

“Our first allegiance is to our country,” he noted. “Our country itself is under attack from within.”

Watch the interview below and tell us what you think.