Tom Selleck Reveals Shocking Secrets He Kept Hidden From The Public For The Last Four Decades

Tom Selleck may be a faithful believer in Christ now, but he certainly has not always been one. During those years of confusion, he admits that his career suffered, however, once he found Jesus Christ, he learned not to doubt anything about Christianity. He believes that once he found Christ, his career excelled and has continued to blossom for the past four decades.

Tom was brought up by good parents who taught him how to be a well-rounded good American son. He attended college planning to major in business administration, but after participating in the college drama club, the acting coach saw potential in the young star. Tom Selleck was encouraged to go to Hollywood where he eventually received at least a dozen acting jobs for commercials.

The commercials were not making him enough to survive, until his hard work finally paid off. After seeing one of his commercials, Twentieth Century Fox offered Selleck an acting opportunity.

Selleck confessed, “I think, when I went to Fox, I was on my own with no frame of reference, no connection. I’d never done a play in my life. I started at about thirty-five bucks a week, and every six months you either got fired or renewed. If you got renewed, you got a raise on their term contracts.”

However, God’s plan shipped Selleck off to fight in the Vietnam War; he speaks proudly of having served his great country.

Selleck went right back to work when he returned home from war. For eleven years, he made ends meet by acting in commercials, until he finally received God’s blessings. His career sky rocketed when he was hired as the famous private investigator Thomas Magnum. He was thirty-five years old.

His unfaltering faith in God is the reason why his career is where it is at today, good for Tom!