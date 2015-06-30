Tom Selleck Just Made A Huge Stand For Police And Is Was Met With Roaring Applause

by American News Jun 30, 2015 12:18 pm1

Actor Tom Selleck is known primarily two things: his role on the hit show Blue Bloods, and his fearlessness is going against the tide of liberal Hollywood.

Selleck first got the attention of conservatives everywhere when he spoke about supporting our military in an interview. Now he is back and showing major support for different men and women in uniform: our country’s police force.

Watch the interview below and tell us what you think. Do you support Selleck?

