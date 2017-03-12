Tom Selleck Just Got Hit With A Devastating Blow… Please Send Your Prayers

Hollywood icon Tom Selleck has become a hero of sorts among the conservative community for not being afraid to stand up what he believes in—even if it means risking his career in the liberal entertainment industry. Now, he has just made a tragic announcement that has many of his fans offering prayers.

Selleck’s publicist has revealed that the actor’s beloved mother Martha Selleck passed away at the age of 96-years-old.

Martha was the President of Motion Picture Mothers organization from 1998 to 2016. The organization makes charitable contributions to Motion Picture & Television Fund and runs a home and hospital for retired members of the industry. Selleck had a very close relationship with her.

“She’s always been there and always been very fair—even when she said, ‘Wait till your father gets home,’ which usually was for good reason,” Selleck said when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “And she made a great cherry pie.”

There is no question that Martha raised a good man and a good Christian. Will you be sending prayers his way?