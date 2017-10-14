Tom Hanks: “I’m Not The First Person To Say Harvey’s A Bit Of An A**”

On Wednesday Tom Hanks did an interview with the New York Times and weighed in on the Harvey Weinstein controversy and his behavior towards females.

“I’ve never worked with Harvey,” Hanks said. “But, aah, it all just sort of fits, doesn’t it?”

Then Hanks was asked why so many in the entertainment industry went to lengths to cover for Weinstein despite his actions Hanks responded by saying: “Isn’t it part and parcel to all of society somehow, that people in power get away with this?” Hanks said. “Look, I don’t want to rag on Harvey but so obviously something went down there. “You can’t buy, ‘Oh, well, I grew up in the ’60s and ’70s and so therefore…’ I did, too.”

“So I think it’s like, well, what do you want from this position of power? I know all kinds of people that just love hitting on, or making the lives of underlings some degree of miserable, because they can.”

Hanks stressed the point that the power somebody holds in the entertainment industry helps them get away with sexual indiscretions and bad workplace behavior.

“Somebody great said this, either Winston Churchill, Immanuel Kant or Oprah: ‘When you become rich and powerful, you become more of what you already are,’” Hanks added.

“So I would say, there’s an example of how that’s true. Just because you’re rich and famous and powerful doesn’t mean you aren’t in some ways a big fat ass,” Hanks continued. “Excuse me, take away ‘fat.’ But I’m not, you know, I’m not the first person to say Harvey’s a bit of an ass.”

“Poor Harvey — I’m not going to say poor Harvey, Jesus,” Hanks said. “Isn’t it kind of amazing that it took this long? I’m reading it and I’m thinking ‘You can’t do that to Ashley Judd! Hey, I like her. Don’t do that. That ain’t fair. Not her, come on. Come on!’”

Hanks was clearly taken back by Weinstein’s actions but not surprised it happened, more surprised that he was able to keep it under wraps for so long.