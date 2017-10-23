Tom Hanks Brutally Blasts Trump For His Phone Call To Widow Of Fallen U.S. Soldier

Actor Tom Hanks blasted president Trump for his perceived statements to the family of a fallen soldier, calling it “one of the biggest c**k-ups on the planet Earth.” Isn’t that a little bit of an over reaction?

“I’m only knowing what I read in the newspapers and what have you, and it just seems like it’s one of the biggest c**k-ups on the planet Earth, if you ask me,” Hanks said in an interview with CNN. “This is a tragedy of the utmost consequence and it goes much longer beyond who’s going to come out on top of the news story. I think it’s very sad.”

The newspapers are flooded with the ill-informed comments from Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) so it’s no wonder Hanks thinks this is one of the biggest mistakes “on the plant earth.”

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.), who was in a car with Johnson’s widow when Trump called, said the president told her that her late husband “knew what he signed up for … but when it happens it hurts anyway.” Trump has denied the claims of Wilson, but she has stuck to her story.

“People are upset about what’s going on today. They’re furious, they’re frustrated, they’re worked up,” Hanks told CNN. “If you’re concerned about what’s going on today, read history and figure out what to do because it’s all right there.”

This is situation where Tom Hanks should probably just stay in his own lane, and not get involved. What happened between Trump, Wilson, and the family of this fallen soldier is conjecture, there is no way to prove anything that was said, but Wilson and the democratic party obviously have something to gain from claiming Trump made these statements to the family, after criticizing Obama and past administrations for not calling the families of fallen soldiers.