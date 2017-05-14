Tom Brokaw Destroys Andrea Mitchell For Reporting Her Own Speculations ‘DEAL WITH THE FACTS’

In a recent segment, MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell was sharing her most recent theory on President Trump as if it were fact. That’s when Tom Brokaw shut her down, reminding her of what a journalist is supposed to do.

“One of the things that I learned during Watergate…is that we dealt with it every day on a factual basis,” Brokaw said, right after Mitchell compared Trump’s decision to fire Comey to the Nixon scandal. “There was not a lot of speculation. Now, of course, the media landscape has changed a lot, and we have that going on 24/7.”

“I do think, however, that all of us as reporters, have to take a deep breath and say let’s deal with the facts as we know them at this point,” Brokaw continued. “Having said that, there are a lot of elements here that desperately need more explanation, more investigation. I haven’t run into anybody yet who thinks that Jim Comey was doing a good job as the FBI director, beginning last summer.”

“And then as you’ll remember, Hillary Clinton and others in the Democratic Party all but blamed him for her loss,” Brokaw added. “Now they’re defending him as the champion. So there’s a lot of confusion going on here. Our obligation I think is to sort it out, truth from fact, and deal with the truth.”