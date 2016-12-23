They Told Tennessee Students To Take Down Their Christmas Decor, Their Response… Amazing

According to the University of Tennessee’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, going to college means being stripped of your values and you culture. ABC News reported that new guidelines from UTODI advise people to keep their holiday parties secular, with no decorations, Santa or Jesus to “ensure your holiday party is not a Christmas part in disguise.” The disturbing guidelines also include non-denominational holiday cards, secular games and non-religious drinks.

Fortunately, the boys at Beta Upsilon Chi weren’t buying this kind of censorship. They created a 6-foot-tall banner with a Christmas tree topped by a star and draped it over the side of their fraternity house. The banner also read: “Come and Take It.”

The University has denied the actions of the UTODI, and the guidelines have since been removed from the website.

“The people I represent are disgusted by this,” Tennessee Republican Rep. John Duncan told Fox News. “People from all over the country are sick and tired of all this political correctness.”

Tennessee Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey also weighed in, claiming students don’t attend college “to have their values and traditions sidelined and undermined.”

What do you think? Is this absolutely outrageous?