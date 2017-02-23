They Told Melania Not To Talk About God, So She Did This Instead [VIDEO]

First Lady Melania Trump has been the target of liberal fire for months now. She has been attacked for her decision to put family first and stay in New York for her son to finish school. She has been attacked for her modeling career. She has been attacked for her clothing choices. Now, she’s being attacked for showing her faith in God.

At her husband’s rally in Florida, Melania opened the night by reciting the Lord’s Prayer. Christians throughout the country are proud to have a presidential couple that doesn’t shy away from their beliefs—but atheists and liberals were outraged.

What do you think? Do you support Melania’s decision?