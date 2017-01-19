They Told These Girl Scouts To Support Donald Trump At The Inauguration… So They Did THIS Instead

This week Girl Scouts of the USA, the 100-year-old youth organization, defended their participation in the inauguration ceremonies for Donald Trump, despite criticism from liberals about their involvement.

The Girl Scouts are set to march in an inaugural parade on Friday. The Boy Scouts of America, as well as several military and veterans’ organizations, will also be participating. However, the Girl Scouts have received more backlash, connected with allegations of sexual harassment and the notorious audio footage involving Billy Bush.

In a statement to NBC News, the Girl Scouts, which has been appearing at inaugural events throughout their history, defended their role in the festivities—noting they will also participate in the Women’s March on Washington to following day.

“At Girl Scouts, our movement is made up of individuals who hold political beliefs and convictions as varied as our nation itself. And because every girl has a home at Girl Scouts, every girl in our movement is allowed her own ideas, opinions, beliefs and political ideology,” the group said. “Our fundamental value is empowering girls to be leaders in their own lives. By helping them build the courage, confidence, and character to lift their voices, champion their views, and be advocates for the issues and ideas important to them, Girl Scouts supports girls as they become catalysts for change who strengthen their communities.”

“Of course, we are a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that by law cannot take positions on political candidates or parties — and we take this very seriously,” the group added. “Advocating for change on issues one cares about isn’t at odds with participating in a century-long tradition that represents the peaceful exchange of power.”

