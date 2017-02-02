They Told Donald Trump To Keep Jesus Out Of The White House, So He Did THIS Instead

In the past year, we’ve seen extreme actions taken by the liberal media to discredit our now President Donald Trump. There is no question that Trump has taken bold actions to protect our country from the threat of Islamic extremism, but the bias we’ve seen in the media is unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Even some Christians are quoting the Bible out of context in an attempt to discredit Trump as a leader and a Christian. Fortunately, Trump is not taking this criticism silently. On a recent appearance on The Brody File, David Brody asked Trump how he deals with the stress of office.

“Let me switch gears. You know, it wouldn’t be an interview between us if I didn’t ask a ‘God question,’ if you will,” Brody began. “How has that spiritual journey been for you? Especially being here and knowing the gravity of the office. Do you feel the need to pray more? Where are you on that?”

“Well, I’ll tell you what,” Trump began. “I’ve always felt the need to pray. And you know that…So, I would say that the office is so powerful that you need God even more, because your decisions are no longer, ‘Gee, I’m going to build a building in New York,’ or ‘I’m going to this.’ These are questions of massive life and death, even with regard to health care. You know we’re working very hard on health care.”

“But there, you’re talking about life and death and you’re talking about better lives,” Trump added. “People living better because they have better health care at a lower price, which we’re working very hard on. So yes, you realize these decisions are all so important—there’s almost not a decision that you make when you’re sitting in this position that isn’t a really life-altering decision. So God comes in even more so.”

What do you think of Trump’s response? Do you believe he is a man of God?