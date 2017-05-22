Toby Keith Puts It All On The Line To Back Trump In Huge Way

In the liberal entertainment industry, standing up for conservative beliefs has the potential to be career suicide. That’s why it was such a pleasant surprise when Toby Keith agreed to join Trump on his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Keith performed on Saturday for a male-only audience in Riyadh during Trump’s very important two-day visit. Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and Fox News host Bret Baier also joined Trump.

This is a brave move for Keith, who was in hot water just a few months ago for agreeing to perform at Trump’s inauguration.

“There’s no reason not to do it,” he said at the time. “I know a bunch of people were committed. I know a bunch of people—I’m not naming names—but there’s a bunch of people that I didn’t think would have considered it who were committed, and they backed out due to pressure.”

“In the end, it just makes you stronger,” Keith added. “If you don’t succumb to that kind of pressure, you’ll always come out stronger. Your fans will love you more, your friends will love you more, and at the end of the day, you just get another notch on your gun belt.”

“At the end of the day, I was asked to perform the military part of the show at [Trump’s] inauguration,” he concluded. “It’s a weaker stance if you back out. A lot of people did. I shouldn’t have to. This is our country.”