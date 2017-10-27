TIME’s New Cover Is In Fact The Best Endorsment They Could Have Given To Trump [LOOK]

by Kevin ago0

Time is attempting to paint the Trump administration as one that is “dismantling the government” which is just blatantly not true. But at least the effort was somewhat amusing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is classic liberal media, a very broad statement about how trump is “dismantling government” and a cheap shot at his image in an attempt to grab dumb, lazy readers that don’t like Trump.

I would love to read this article and find out how Trump is dismantling the government, when he currently has a which hunt out for him, and the Clintons and Obama are about to be brought up on the same charges they are trying to pin on Trump.

From the start, Trump has been going about his business, trying to do his job, and the left will not let him breathe, from constantly trying to turn the public against him, as we see on this “Time” cover, to not helping him push through any legislation at all, I’m starting to feel bad for the guy. Leave Trump alone!

 

