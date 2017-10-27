TIME’s New Cover Is In Fact The Best Endorsment They Could Have Given To Trump [LOOK]

Time is attempting to paint the Trump administration as one that is “dismantling the government” which is just blatantly not true. But at least the effort was somewhat amusing.

This is supposed to be a criticism on him? https://t.co/d9qg49igNw — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 26, 2017

What an odd endorsement of Trump https://t.co/EzjXhlQiwX — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) October 26, 2017

Very exciting. It needs dismantling — Rob Eno (@Robeno) October 26, 2017

They say "wrecking government as we know it" like it's a bad thing. — It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) October 26, 2017

Yeah, I think that Time thinks that it's a bad thing. How many times must we keep saying "this is why Trump won." — Bud Merano (@NotARINO_40) October 26, 2017

Kinda what Trump voters were expecting and wanted, right? — Mike Sabo (@MESabo86) October 26, 2017

I’m pretty sure that his voters chose him specifically for this reason — Spooktacular Tyler (@TCoop6231) October 26, 2017

Best compliment he can get! — Jeff Ford (@JeffJford) October 26, 2017

This is classic liberal media, a very broad statement about how trump is “dismantling government” and a cheap shot at his image in an attempt to grab dumb, lazy readers that don’t like Trump.

I would love to read this article and find out how Trump is dismantling the government, when he currently has a which hunt out for him, and the Clintons and Obama are about to be brought up on the same charges they are trying to pin on Trump.

From the start, Trump has been going about his business, trying to do his job, and the left will not let him breathe, from constantly trying to turn the public against him, as we see on this “Time” cover, to not helping him push through any legislation at all, I’m starting to feel bad for the guy. Leave Trump alone!