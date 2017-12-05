TIME Releases “Person Of The Year” Finalists, Try Not To Be Sick When You See Who’s Competing With Trump

Time Magazine has released it’s finalist for it’s coveted “Person of the Year” award, including Trump there are 10 finalists, it is interesting to see who Time Magazine chose.

The majority of the names on the list besides Trump have a weird connection, and it’s that they are all opponents of Trump in one way or another. They are either political adversaries, or they have publicly stated their dislike for Trump. At least six of the finalists on the list have gone on the record against the president for a diverse range of issues.

Here is a truncated version:

Colin Kaepernick: Former NFL football player who has openly stated how much he doesn’t like Trump as well as other conservative politicians.

Dreamers: An entire class of million of illegal immigrants.

Robert Muller: Head of the Investigation of Trump for collusion with Russia.

Jeff Bezos: Owns The Washington Post, regular media target of Trump.

Kim Jong Un: Wants to kill all Americans, and has emerged as one of the biggest threats to global and national security.

Xi Jinping: President of China, regular Trump campaign punching bag.

Patty Jenkins: Not very political, but a Hillary Clinton fan.

The Magazine has been criticized by the President over it’s selection process. Earlier in November president Trump tweeted about being contacted by TIME for the issue, adding that he turned it down:

“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

“The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.”

Lets all just hope Trump wins so we can get a good kick out of this looking back.