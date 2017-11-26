Time Magazine Calls Trump To Be “Person Of The Year”, His Answer Is The Best He Has Given MSM So Far

by Kevin ago0

I know it’s a holiday weekend and most of us are taking time off to spend time with our families, but one man who’s not taking time off is Trump, who entertained us all this Thanksgiving by annoying the MSM yet again.

Time media had quite the fit when Trump used their magazine cover for marketing purposes in some of his hotels so Trump having a laugh about it after the fact is funny to see. The fact that Trump is president now and has become a finalist for the award after that happened must be hilarious for Trump, i’m sure he could care less about Time and their silly award.

 

Trump is above the award at this point so for Time to come around at this point when Trump is on top just looks sad.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

