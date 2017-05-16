Before Tim Allen’s Show Got Cancelled He Annihilated These Stupid Liberals On Last Man Standing [WATCH]

On Wednesday, ABC announced that it was canceling Tim Allen’s sitcom Last Man Standing after six seasons. Instead of negotiating over licensing fees for the comedy series with 20th Century Fox TV as they typically do, the network simply decided to pull the plug on the show.

The show was one of the few broadcast network sitcoms written to appeal to conservative, blue-collar America. Tim Allen is one of the only stars in the entertainment industry who has not been afraid to defend his conservative beliefs. He has even expressed his support for President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Last Man Standing fans took to Twitter to urge another network to pick it up. Others accused ABC of axing the show for political reasons.

In the most reason season of “Last Man Standing” in Episode 9 titled “Precious Snowflake,” Tim goes after liberal microaggressions after his daughter asks for help with a school project.

Watch the segment below and tell us what you think. Should another network pick up this show?