Tim Allen Just Received Some Devastating News… Please Show Him Your Support

On his ABC sitcom Last Man Standing, Tim Allen has spent the last few months repeatedly mocking anti-Trump liberals. Now, the entertainment industry is showing just how biased they truly are.

According to Infowars, ABC has canceled Last Man Standing, despite the fact that the show had good readings. Many believe the decision was made because of the conservative tone of the program.

“I’m not kidding. You gotta be real careful around here,” Allen said in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year. “You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes. This is like ‘30s Germany. I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group. ‘You know what we believe is right,’ I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.’”

Allen also called out intolerant Hollywood elites in an interview with Megyn Kelly after the election.

“What I find odd in Hollywood is that they didn’t like Trump because he was a bully, but if you had any kind of inkling that you were for Trump you got bullied for doing that,” Allen told the former Fox News host.

This decision comes as a huge shock, especially since Deadline Hollywood said the show “was considered the perfect sitcom for the Trump era, hitting rating highs in its sixth season.”

With an average of 6.4 million viewers, Last Man Standing was “consistently winning its 8-8:30 PM time slot.”