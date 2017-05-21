Tim Allen Get’s Incredible News After Cancellation Of His Show… He Deserves This

Fans were shocked earlier this month when ABC abruptly canceled Tim Allen’s conservative sitcom “Last Man Standing,” despite strong ratings. Now, fans of the show have been given some good news.

20th Century Fox is reportedly looking for a new home for Allen’s sitcom. Presidents Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman confirmed they are looking for another network to take on the show.

“If it’s not going to go forward at ABC, of course, Jonnie and I are hopeful that we can find another home for it,” Kurtzman said in a statement. The pair also said they were shocked when ABC decided to pull the plug on the successful comedy.

“That’s the one that’s really an open sore right now,” Davis said.

“We really were expecting a pickup,” Kurtzman added. “The fact that we didn’t get a pickup was a surprise and a disappointment. I think no one was more disappointed than Tim Allen, such a huge star with such a huge following.”

“We know how passionate our fans are, and we’re seeing that now,” Davis said, in reference to a Change.org petition that went viral shortly after ABC’s announcement was made.