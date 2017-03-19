Tim Allen Blacklisted By Hollywood Elite Libs For Standing Behind Trump [VIDEO]

Comedian Tim Allen has had a long and successful television career, but he has come under fire in the liberal entertainment industry in recent years for his conservative point of view. Recently, he spoke out against the Hollywood loons, describing how he has been attacked for supporting Trump.

“You’ve gotta be real careful around here,” Allen commented. “You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes. This is like ‘30s Germany. I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, ‘you know what we believe is right,’ I go, ‘Well I might have a problem with that.’”

“This government does stuff big,” Allen continued, describing his experience attending Trump’s inauguration. “I’ve never been to anything like that. Just so many people, and when they show up, you know, the ex-president gets in a helicopter and there’s jets and marines taking him this way and there’s parades, but it looks like a Cadillac parade. Everything was just rows of Cadillacs. My kids were going, ‘Is this the parade?’ It’s like black Cadillac after black Cadillac and then a tractor.”

This is not the first time Allen has spoke out in support of Trump. In a previous interview, he was quoted saying: “What I find odd in Hollywood is that they didn’t like Trump because he was a bully, but if you had any kind of inkling that you were for Trump, you got bullied for doing that. And…it gets a little bit hypocritical to me.”