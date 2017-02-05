Tim Allen Blackballed By Hollywood For Saying THIS About Trump

In liberal Hollywood, it’s rare to find celebrities willing to risk their career by speaking out against Democrats. This week, comedic actor Tim Allen did just that, saying liberals want “to tell everybody” what to do with their life.

“I don’t like anybody telling me what to do and, lately, the left wants to tell everybody—it’s the ‘well all know this, you should, you should,” Allen commented. “Stop telling me what to do, you go do it. You want to support stuff that the government should stay out of? You go do it. No one is stopping you from paying more taxes. Then, that’s the attitude I get.”

“I don’t do political stuff,” Allen continued. “I do anarchist stuff. I like making everybody laugh. Jokes should be—President Trump should laugh at it, so should Hillary—that’s the balance I like; the personal stuff is different.”

Allen went on to comment on celebrities who regularly speak out against Donald Trump.

“These dudes can say whatever they want,” Allen commented. “I am a comedian. It’s different. I’m a political comedian that says stuff, but it’s usually about men and women and good and bad and rich and poor—that’s my avenue and I’m able to do that. God bless America—people come to see me but opinions are like butts, everybody’s got one. I say to these guys, God bless them for doing that, it’s their opinion, it’s no more valid or less valid than anybody else’s.”

