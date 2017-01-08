Tiger Woods Puts Everything On The Line To Back Donald Trump… This Is Heroic

The entertainment industry has done everything they can to vilify President-elect Donald Trump. A-list celebrities have been fearful to be tied to Trump in any way, fearing that this association could ruin their careers. That’s why it came as a refreshing surprise when golf star Tiger Woods was spotted playing a game of golf with our future president in Florida.

According to Western Journalism, Woods was “impressed” by Trump during his golf game.

“What impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old,” the golf legend recapped on his website. “He takes a pretty good lash.”

Woods did not that he did not play a real match against Trump. Instead, they tested out equipment together.

“Our discussion topics were wide-ranging; it was fun. We both enjoyed the bantering, bickering, and needling. I also shared my vision for golf and what I’m trying to do,” Woods continued. “I was testing drivers and fairway woods and changed some settings. I think he enjoyed seeing the difference in shots when you experiment.”

