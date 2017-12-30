TIE: Trump Equal To Obama In Ratings After First Year

You would have no idea just by watching or listening to mainstream media because of the ridiculous Obama bias and negative Trump narrative that exists, but after one year in office, both Trump and Obama have very comparable ratings.

On Dec. 29, 2009, 46% of voters approved of the job Obama was doing, while 53% disapproved. For Trump the numbers are 45-53, according to the Rasmussen Reports daily tracking poll.

But again, don’t look for that story in the MSM. CNN on Friday went with “Trump tweet suggests climate change could be good,” and “17 strangest lines from Trump’s visit to a fire station.

” The Washington Post topped its website with “White House pursues internal changes amid worries about a difficult year ahead,” while the New York Times hyped a story headline, “Trump Veers Away From 70 Years of U.S. Foreign Policy.”

Of course, Trump wasn’t going to let the media pass on this great news, so he took it upon himself to tell the public.

“While the Fake News loves to talk about my so-called low approval rating, @foxandfriends just showed that my rating on Dec. 28, 2017, was approximately the same as President Obama on Dec. 28, 2009, which was 47%…and this despite massive negative Trump coverage & Russia hoax!” Donald Trump said in a tweet.

The MSM media, of course, made efforts to disparage the poll.

“The Rasmussen poll is somewhat of an outlier, though,” Politico reported. “Of the 12 polls that go into the RealClearPolitics polling average of the president’s approval rating, the 46 percent in Rasmussen’s poll was the highest score Trump earned, 3 points better than his next best score.

“Overall, the RealClearPolitics polling average shows Trump with a 39.3 percent approval rating and a 56.2 disapproval rating, historically poor numbers for a president at this point in his first term. Obama, in late December of his first year in office, had an average approval rating of 49.9 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average, and a disapproval rating of 44.5 percent.”