Thugs Try To Rape Little Girl, Grandpa Shoots Them With Shotgun

According to recent reports, three thugs had something else coming to them after they broke into the home of a set of grandparents and attempt to rape their 19-year-old granddaughter.

Fortunately, 67-year-old Kenneth Byrd was armed and ready to protect his family. That did not stop him from being seriously injured in the shootout. He is now in recovery.

Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey told reporters that the three suspects forced their way into the Lumbeton home around 10 PM on Monday. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found Byrd suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His wife Judy and 19-year-old granddaughter were also at the residence.

The family told authorities that one of the suspects came to their door claiming to have car problems and claiming to need water. The two other men then forced their way into the house wearing ski masks and gloves and demanded money.

All three suspects were armed. They have been identified as Jamie Lee Faison (20), Brandon Carver Stephens (28) and Jamar Hawkins (17).

All of the invaders were injured, and fled in Byrd’s gold Cadillac. Faison was later found dead from a gunshot wound.

What do you think? Do incidents like this underscore the importance of our Second Amendment rights?