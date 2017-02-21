Thugs Attack Young Girl And Then Her Patriotic Father Steps In… Big Mistake

When one proud father took to Twitter recently to congratulate his daughter on being accepted to college, where she will pitch for the softball team, he was shocked with the comments he received. Fortunately, this proud father and retired World Series MVP for the Boston Red Sox was ready to defend his daughter at all costs.

In February, Curt Schilling tweeted, “Congrats to Gabby Schilling who will pitch for the Salve Regina Seahawks next year!!”

Many congratulated his 17-year-old daughter on her accomplishments—but others took the opportunity to hit on her, and even post vulgarities in her direction. Schilling quickly shifted into protective mode, tweeting, “As a father, besides providing for my family, what other job do I have? Loving my kids and protecting my family.”

Schilling was able to track down nine of the worst offenders, ultimately causing them to lose their jobs or be kicked off their athletic teams.

“Lost in all of this is my daughter is 17. She’s a minor. And these guys are all adults,” Schilling added. “I’m pursuing legal recourse on a couple of them because they broke the law. What they did can have them labeled as a sex offender for the rest of their lives.”

Schilling also noted that he wasn’t interested in personal revenge, but rather pushing back against online bullying that can drive today’s youth to suicide.

