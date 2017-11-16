Three Young Black UCLA Basketball Players Avoid Prison In China Thanks To Trump, But Jemele Hill Still Spits On Him

On the UCLA men’s basketball team’s recent trip to China, three freshman basketball players on the team were arrested while allegedly stealing from a high end fashion store and detained in China after the team’s departure.

The players, LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were facing a potential jail term of 10 years for their crime, until President Trump stepped in.

After negotiating with the Chinese president, the players were released from custody on Tuesday morning.

Jamele Hill, ESPN analyst, of course couldn’t come to terms with the fact that Trump got these young boys home securely, and refused to admit that Trump aided the situation. If you weren’t aware of their history, Hill has famously called Trump a white supremacist, and she’s also recently coming off of her suspension from ESPN for calling for advertisers of the Dallas Cowboys to boycott the team after owner Jerry Jones asked the team to stand for the anthem.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

So it’s fair to say Jamele Hill is a little bias. Instead of offering any credit at all, she simply responded, “Not really. 1) I’m off today 2) reporting facts isn’t stressful,” to a tweet saying she was in for a stressful day after the players were released.

Not really. 1) I’m off today 2) reporting facts isn’t stressful https://t.co/lqrQSxKltR — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 14, 2017

It’s interesting that Hill has so strongly expressed her belief that president Trump is a racist, but the fact that he used his political clout to get three young black man from spending 10 years in a Chinese prison means nothing to her.

President Trump could have just as easily done nothing and the response from the public would more than likely be closer to “wow those boys are really stupid for stealing from that store in China.” Instead Trump decides to help, and he still gets attacked from members in the media who feel as if he’s a racist.