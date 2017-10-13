“They’re Trying To Make Things Hard For Us”, Jobless Father Of 10 Turns Down 5 Bedrooms House Gift…

A migrant family, living off the government in England just turned down a five-bedroom house for their family because they insisted the house isn’t big enough. Arnold and Jeanne Sube immigrated from Cameroon in west Africa. They immigrated from Paris in 2012 with their 8 children, and lived in a 3 bedroom house that cost the state $20,000 a year.

When offered a house with two more bedroom than they had, the couple refused, claiming it wasn’t big enough.

“People have to realize we are in the middle of a national housing crisis,” Councilor Tom Shaw said. “We have more than 10,000 people on the waiting list and 1,000 in temporary accommodation. This family are living in a large three-bed house. We managed to find them a large four-bed house and then a five-bed, which they turned down.”

He added: “We can’t be any more sympathetic. We can’t just magic the property people want out of thin air.”

“There are not many five-bedroom council houses in Luton and they were lucky to be offered one,” added Michael Garrett, the Conservative leader on the council in England. “I haven’t a lot of sympathy for them.”

Arnold studied mental health nursing at the University of Bedfordshire. He said he rejected the new housing offer because there “wasn’t space for the things of 10 people.”

“Me and my family have been neglected,” Arnold explained. “We are in a three-bedroom house. It’s so cramped and the conditions are terrible. The council is trying to make things hard for us. My wife is a full-time mother and I am a student. They’re just making excuses. We need a five or six-bedroom house with double rooms to comfortably fit in. We have developed depression, anxiety, which we were on medication for. The area is the worst I have lived in. This is the worst house.”

needless to say, the council responsible for helping these displaced families find homes was not very sympathetic to the Sube’s cries for help.

“We managed to find Mr. and Mrs. Sube affordable housing large enough to house them and their children,” a Luton Borough Council spokesman said. “If declined without, what we judge, good reason, then we will offer the property to another family.”

If the Sube’s family of ten can’t find the room to live in that house, another family in need of housing will gladly accept the generous offer.