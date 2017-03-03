There’s Another Widow Of Fallen Navy Seal And She’s Not Holding Back For Trump’s Tribute During Speech

On Wednesday, Taya Kyle said that watching people criticize President Donald Trump for his tribute to fallen SEAL William “Ryan” Owens and her widow makes her “sick to her stomach. Kyle has more authority than most to speak on the issue—and she’s outraged people are accusing Trump of using Owens as a “prop.”

Kyle is the widow of legendary Navy SEAL Chris Kyle. She’s experienced Carryn Owens’ pain first-hand. She publicly responded to filmmaker Michael Moore’s claim that Owens was exploited to give an “f-you to the people who are criticizing Trump.”

“It makes me sick to my stomach, it makes me angry,” she commented. “Because he is saying two things when he says that to me, that…she’s a fool and doesn’t know she’s being used—and that’s ridiculous. It couldn’t be farther from the truth. It’s also saying that this wasn’t warranted and in some way this always has to be political.”

Kyle then sent a clear message to everyone who has been trying to use the Owens’ tribute to attack Trump.

“It totally negates the meaning behind this,” she argued. “And the meaning of it—for all the people watching who cried with her—is that some valiant people are out there fighting, not for Republicans, not for Democrats. They’re fighting for this country. And God bless them for doing it.”

Kyle then reminded liberals that Owens is not a “poor widow.” She is a strong woman and the wife of a hero.

“She has more strength in her little finger than most people would have in their lifetime,” she concluded. “She’s lived a life where she had to be strong. And this is another step in her journey of being stronger than she wants to be.”