‘That’s Sad Ted’ Hannity Destroys Ted Koppel For Saying He’s Bad For America

In a recent interview with Sean Hannity, a retired CBS journalist told him he was ‘bad for America.” Apparently, Ted Koppel thinks the American people are helpless in distinguishing between facts and opinions, because he argued that when Hannity shares his opinions Fox News viewers takes them as reality.

“We have to give some credit to the American people that they are somewhat intelligent and that they know the difference between an opinion show and a news show,” Hannity responded. “You’re cynical.”

“I am cynical,” Koppel responded.

“Do you think we’re bad for America? You think I’m bad for America?” Hannity pushed.

“Yeah,” Koppel answered bluntly.

“You do? Really?” Hannity responded, clearly astounded.

“In the long haul I think you and all these opinion shows…” Koppel began, but Hannity jumped in.

“That’s sad, Ted. That’s sad,” he responded.

“No, you know why? Because you’re very good at what you do, and because you have attracted a significantly more influential—you have attracted people who are determined that ideology is more important than facts,” Koppel concluded.

Watch the heated exchange below and tell us what you think.