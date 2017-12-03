Texas Student Newspaper Claims White DNA “Is An Abomination” And Whiteness Will Be Over

A college student newspaper in Texas is coming out to apologize for a column they had in their newspaper titled “Your DNA is an abomination” that accuses white people of being oppressors who “shouldn’t exist.”

The Texas State’s University Star newspaper issued the apology just hours after the newspaper was issued.

“Whiteness will be over because we want it to be,” the article reads, according to a photograph sent to Fox News by multiple viewers. “And when it dies, there will be millions of cultural zombies aimlessly wandering across a vastly changed landscape.”

In addition to stating “white death will mean liberation for all,” the columnist also says whiteness is “a construct used to perpetuate a system of racist power” and white people are “an aberration.”