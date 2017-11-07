Texas Shooting Had Leftists Ready To Throw A Tantrum When They Noticed This Huge Detail That Shut Them Up

As you all might have guessed, liberals haven’t even waited for the bodies of the victims to get cold before they are calling for a reform of gun laws. After every major mass killing, there is a movement by democrats to play on public fears and emotions by demonizing gun owners and the NRA, but what they are forgetting about this shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, is that law enforcement didn’t save the day, two civilians who happened to be armed, saved the day, and one of them was a former NRA gun instructor.

Man who shot Texas gunman is a former NRA instructor, tells Arkansas affiliate "I'm no hero" in emotional interview https://t.co/O0VPhXYf2I pic.twitter.com/b5MYJdOYrJ — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) November 6, 2017

Interesting details about a man who bravely intervened:

Willeford was at home when his daughter came into his bedroom to tell him she heard gunshots at the First Baptist Church nearby. Willeford, a former NRA instructor, got his rifle out of his safe while his daughter looked outside again. She ran back in and told him she saw a man in black tactical gear shooting up the church. “I kept hearing the shots, one after another, very rapid shots – just ‘pop pop pop pop’ and I knew every one of those shots represented someone, that it was aimed at someone, that they weren’t just random shots,” Willeford said.” Willeford loaded his magazine and ran across the street to the church, not even taking the time to put on shoes. When Willeford saw the gunman, he exchanged gunfire.

The fact is that the survivors of this awful tragedy are lucky that somebody there was armed, or there might not have been any survivors. This is one of the main reasons the right to bare arms exists, self protection. Willeford, the man who shot the gunman, is a hero, he put his life and his safety on the line to do the right thing and we owe him for that.