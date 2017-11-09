Texas Shooter Was Already Supposed To Be In Prison, But Because Of This Disgusting Uncovered Flaw From Gov…

Once again, after a major tragedy in this country that left innocent civilians dead, the Democrats took to social media and bias news outlets to point the finger at the real monsters in this situation, the National Rifle Association members and Christians offering thoughts and prayers.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. who is looking to potentially make a presidential run in the future, took the opportunity created by the massacre to tell everybody that now is the time to do “something” what that something is, he had no indication, but “something” needs to be done.

What democrats are really interested in doing, is taking guns away from law abiding American citizens who are once again being demonized in the media because of one bad apple.

The truth of what was revealed though is something Democrats don’t want to hear, which is that no amount of background checking would have made it so the Texas shooter wouldn’t have been able to buy a gun. His history of domestic violence was not recorded properly by the Air Force under the Obama Administration.

The laws are in place to prevent men like this from buying guns, it’s not the fault of the laws, in this case, it’s the fault of a government agency. The Air Force could have stopped this man from buying a gun legally, but they neglected their duty.

as the Associated Press reports:

“Under Pentagon rules, information about convictions of military personnel in crimes like assault is supposed to be submitted to the FBI’s Criminal Justice Investigation Services Division for inclusion in the National Criminal Information Center database. For unspecified reasons, the Air Force did not provide the information about Kelley as required.”

The AP report continued: “Acknowledging its mistake, the Air Force said in a written statement that the top two Air Force officials – Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein – have ordered a review of the Kelley case by the Air Force Office of the Inspector General.”