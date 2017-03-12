Texas Mayor Attacked For Fighting Against Sharia Law… Look What’s Happening Now

Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne has been accused of participating in “Islamophobia.” Now, she has announced that she does not intend to seek a third term as Mayor. Instead, she is looking towards greater opportunities.

Van Duyne was an early supporter of Donald Trump and his campaign. She made headlines for meeting with him at Trump Tower, leading to speculation that she might be in line for a position with the administration. Van Duyne has also been a target for liberal fire, particularly after publishing a Facebook post in 2015, speaking out against an Islamic Tribunal that was being built in her city.

“As Mayor of the City of Irving,” she wrote. “I took an oath to uphold the laws of the State of Texas and the Constitution of the United States. I respect the freedoms guaranteed under the First Amendment and believe that protecting fundamental constitutional rights and ensuring that individual rights are not violated or denied is essential.”

Van Duyne was accused of Islamophobia once more when she backed school and law enforcement authorities for their actions in the “clock boy” controversy. Ahmed Muhamed, the boy involved, has since sued the city for $15 million.