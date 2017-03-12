US Attorney Refuses To Quit, So Trump Immediately Slams Him With Brutal Wakeup Call [LOOK]

Anyone who has worked for the government is aware that it is customary to be prepared to resign when a new administration takes office, but U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara appears unwilling to accept that as a reality.

Bharara insisted that he was asked to stay on by the president and by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He has no intention of submitting his resignation as requested, CNN reported. He insisted on being fired. And he got what he asked for.

“I did not resign,” he tweeted yesterday morning. “Moments ago I was fired. Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life.”

“The president-elect asked, presumably because he’s a New Yorker and is aware of the great work that our office has done over the past seven years, asked to meet with me to discuss whether or not I’d be prepared to stay on as the United States attorney to do the work we have done, independently, without fear or favor for the last seven years,” he said after meeting with Trump before his inauguration.

“We had a good meeting,” he continued. “I said I would absolutely consider staying on. I agreed to stay on. I have already spoken to Senator Sessions, who as you know is the nominee for Attorney General. He also asked that I stay on, and so I expect that I will be continuing to work at the southern district.”

But Bharara was wrong about that. What do you think of the Trump administration’s decision to fire Bharara?