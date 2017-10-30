All The Texans Players But A Few Kneeled For National Anthem To Protest For Another “Issue”

Here we go again, almost the entire Huston Texans football team took a knee during the national anthem in Seattle on Sunday night. The players stated that the protest was in response to a comment made by the Huston Texans owner, in which he stated “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

To be fair, given the political and social landscape currently, probably not the best choice of words by the owner, but by the spirit of what he’s saying, he’s 100% right. The NFL is an organization just like Craft foods, or Progressive insurance is an organization, it’s a place of employment for thousands of people.

The statement “You can’t have the inmates running the prison” is referring to the fact that any organization with so many people has a power structure, a set of rules and guidelines put in place to ensure everything runs smoothly, especially a prison, because if the inmates were to run it, it would be a very different and less effective place to house criminals.

The same goes for the NFL, they have a brand they want to protect, and at the end of the day, it’s a place of business, and the players are employees, and just like all employees, while you work for your employer, especially at work, you represent your employer, you represent the brand you work under.

The last thing the NFL and the NFL owners want associated with their brand, and their teams, is disrespect for our country and our flag. Just because they employees want something, doesn’t mean it’s good for the brand or the company, you can’t let the employees, or the inmates, run the company, or the prison.

The NFL and it’s owners need to have a united front, and make a unified decision whether or not they are going to put an end to the anthem disrespect.