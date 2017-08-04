Terrorists Tried To Destroy An Army Checkpoint, Until Tank Driver Spotted Them… See What Happens Next

Egypt is currently facing an influx of terrorism, with extremist groups attempting to unseat the government. Terror attacks in the Sinai Peninsula have reached an all-time high.

In July, a car packed with explosives and carrying four armed terrorists sped toward an army checkpoint. Their plan was to drive the car into the army outpost as a suicide vehicle and then to begin shooting. Dozens of people were gathered at the checkpoint and vulnerable to the attack, but one Egyptian tank driver made sure that wasn’t going to happen.

Once he identified the threat, the tank driver raced to meet the terrorist vehicle, confronting it head-on and flattening it. Moments later, the car ignited in an enormous blast. The attack could have been much worse. In fact, a spokesperson for the Egyptian Army said that up to 50 civilians and military personnel were saved from death.

“The armed forces reiterates that such terrorist acts only strengthen our determination to continue to eradicate this terrorism in our beloved Sinai from the roots,” he said. “The armed forces will continue to sacrifice all that is precious, our sons’ lives, in order to preserve and protect this nation and its great people.”